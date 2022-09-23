I see so much negativity. Think about this: 2 years ago, we couldn't go anywhere, we didn't have a vaccine, and our friends were sick or dying. Cardboard cutouts were in the seats at ball games. Look at us now! Every stadium is packed. 100,000 fans packed into Bristol Motor Speedway! If you had told me in 2020 that in two years, we could get out and have fun again...BUT, gas would be a dollar a gallon higher, I would have taken that deal.

I posted the preceding paragraph on Twitter and Facebook a few days ago, and wouldn’t you know it? One of the first responses was negative. One woman wrote, “AS IF gas was ONLY a dollar a gallon higher!!!”

