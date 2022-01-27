Whatever the reason for the labor shortage, the reality is that a lot of people are working overtime to keep the doors open and the lights on. For those who have continued to show up to work every day over the last two years, I want to say a huge thank you for keeping the rest of us going. Thank you to the grocery stockers and the fast-food cooks, the postal workers and the chicken factory folk, the sanitation workers and the healthcare providers, the teachers and the hair and nail salon artists, the food servers and the retail sales associates, and of course the first responders. Thank you to every single person who punches the clock daily to keep things going. The world depends on the people who show up every day for not enough pay or respect, who have faithfully through the hardest two years of our lives, continued to do what they are asked to do. Show up and keep things going.
I have tried to take notice and express my gratitude to these good neighbors in our community. When the guy stocking the shelves at Publix asks me if I have found what I need, I tell him thank you for keeping us going. He seems surprised by my words, and then a big smile comes over his masked face. I smile back through my mask. It’s a moment of connection that reminds us that we are in this together. I’m amazed at how just a few words of gratitude can forge a bond between strangers. I’m not just a customer, I’m a grateful neighbor who happens to be named Karen. (Yes, I’m redeeming my name for all the wonderful Karens out there!)
I’m especially thankful for the staff in the long term care communities where I coordinate pastoral care for senior adults. None of us could have anticipated the cost of living with a pandemic or the amazing blessings that have emerged as we have shown up every day to care for our residents and each other. The chaplains with whom I’m privileged to work have seen a lot in their lifetimes. We have worked in hospitals and hospices, prayed with the sick and dying in their homes and on battlefields, and helped those we serve through every kind of crisis. The pandemic has demanded every skill and experience in our toolkit to alleviate suffering and offer hope. It’s our job to help everyone else keep doing their jobs by being supportive and kind, prayerful and watchful for those times when someone is struggling or about to break. We stand in the gap with grace and God’s strength to help them keep going.
I want to encourage each of you who is reading this column to think of five people you can take a moment to thank for all they have done over the last two years. Maybe you know them by name, or maybe you just recognize them in the places around our community that serve your needs. Write a note, remember to speak, give a shout out, or send up a prayer for them. Maybe drop off a box of doughnuts or some good coffee. When you finish with your first five, next week pick five more. If each of us took the time to thank five people each week, imagine the power of all that gratitude going out into our community. Think about the smiles and the sense of hope that people will know because someone took the time to tell them how much they are appreciated.
It's such a small thing to say thank you to someone. Let’s consider this our little experiment in being kinder, more thankful, less critical and anxious, and maybe a bit more patient. To everyone who shows up to work, thanks for keeping the world going!
