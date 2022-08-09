Highlighting the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Shannon Christian announced that the Bremen school district has been ranked second in the state behind Oconee County Schools by School Digger, an independent school search and comparison site.

School Digger bases its rankings on test scores released by the Georgia Department of Education. According to this site, each of the Bremen City Schools with enough data for ranking purposes (Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle, and Bremen High) are among the top 10% of schools within the state. 

