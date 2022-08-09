Highlighting the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Shannon Christian announced that the Bremen school district has been ranked second in the state behind Oconee County Schools by School Digger, an independent school search and comparison site.
School Digger bases its rankings on test scores released by the Georgia Department of Education. According to this site, each of the Bremen City Schools with enough data for ranking purposes (Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle, and Bremen High) are among the top 10% of schools within the state.
Bremen City Schools scores were above the state average on all state assessments given during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Christian.
A report on enrollment figures for the opening of the new 2022-23 school year, personnel recommendations, policy revisions, an update on SPLOST revenue, and the implementation of new technology improvements were other highlights of the August meeting of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education.
Christian, who was named the system's new superintendent earlier this year, told board members that the current total enrollment for the system was 2,364 in grades K-12 as of Friday, August 5. Schools include Jones Elementary, Bremen Academy, Bremen Middle School and Bremen High School.
Bremen Middle School- 517
Also, a total of 253 special needs students are enrolled and are being served.
Thirty new employees have joined the Bremen City Schools, according to Christian.
"The vast majority of them have come from other systems, so I think this speaks well for the Bremen City Schools, its reputation, and what we have to offer," he said.
On the financial side, Christian said that there have been good reports on SPLOST revenue for the past month. He noted that the highest total of income in a single month came in from Haralson County ($195,660) and Carroll County ($92,799).
"We have met our total anticipated SPLOST revenue with one month remaining in our fiscal year," Christian said.
In other items of note, Superintendent Christian said the millage rate of 14.950, which has been the same for the last 14 years, passed.
Bremen City Schools Director of Finance Allen Pullen reported the following financial updates:
- June collections of the Haralson County SPLOST totaled $195,660, marking the single highest month ever in the history of both the current SPLOST cycle and all previous SPLOST cycles.
- Proceeds from the Carroll County SPLOST for the Bremen City Schools was $92,979 in June.
- Local taxes collected through July 31 totaled $3,884,514 (100.5% of budget). The local tax revenue budget for the Fiscal Year 2022 is $3,862,612. There is one month remaining (August 2022) which counts towards the Fiscal Year 2022 as per accounting regulations distributed by the Georgia Department of Audits and the Georgia Department of Education.
- The funds collected toward the FY 2023 budget will begin with September collections.
in other announcements, Brian Wheeler, director of the school district's technology department, reported that 2,500 new Dell Chromebook laptop computers have been distributed in grades K-12, and, for the first time, high school students will be allowed to take he laptops home after school.
He added that a new state-of-the art content filter enhancement has been included that will restrict usage to only approved websites.
Also noted during Tuesday's meeting was the fact that following two years of free lunches provided by federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the COVID pandemic, students who do not qualify for the free and reduced lunch program are transitioning to paid lunches, including $2.75 at Jones Elementary, $2.90 at the Bremen Academy, and $2.95 at the Bremen High School.
August 3 was the first day of school for the 2022-23 school term. Other dates of note include:
- Fall Break- Oct. 3-7
- Thanksgiving Break- Nov. 21-25
- Christmas Break- Dec. 19 - Jan. 2
- Return to School/Begin 2nd Semester- Jan. 5
- MLK Holiday- Jan. 16
- Winter Break- Feb. 20-24
- Spring Break- April 3-7
- Last Day of School/Graduation- May 26
