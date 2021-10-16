Terrye Proctor

Terrye Elaine Presnal Proctor, of Orange Park, Florida, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
Born on Dec. 12, 1948, in Carrollton, Georgia, she was adopted and raised by Grady and Inez Presnal.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1966 and attended West Georgia College.
In 1999, Terrye was reunited with her biological mother, and discovered she had two younger brothers. Eventually she also connected with her biological father’s family and met three half-siblings.
Terrye was a naturally talented artist in many mediums, including decorative tole painting, watercolor painting, oil painting, calligraphy, and floral design.
First and foremost she was a homemaker; once her children were older she started her own business to share her artistic gifts.
Terrye loved unconditionally, and accepted her “new” families with open arms. She was loyal, kind, and always believed in helping those less fortunate than her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Inez Presnal; her godparents, James and Elizabeth Smith; her biological mother, Jeanette (Turner) Allen; her biological father, Wesley Reese; Wesley’s children, Lawrence Reese, and Teresa Reese; her longtime husband, Dale Proctor; and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Moulton Proctor.
She is survived by her three children, Paul Proctor (Sara), Jason Proctor, and Erin Proctor (Michael); siblings, Wendell Smith (Marie), Susan Smith Carr (Jack), Steve Allen (Teresa), Tracy Allen (Dawn), Sheila Reese Freeman, Randy Reese, and Stanley Reese; granddaughter, Tory Eccles; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church
of Carrollton in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to make a donation in her name to a charity you believe in.
