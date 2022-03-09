Terry Yarman

Terry Russell Yarman, 63, of Temple, formerly of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1958, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Owen and Betty Drivelbiss Yarman.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lana Gibson.
Terry was an Ohio native at heart, a true fan to the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians. He was also an avid classic car lover.
He worked for Kingston of Vermilion for many years as a CNA and transportation coordinator. Here, he loved to help take care of people and his giving, generous nature was able to shine.
A devoted family man, he loved his dogs, children and grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and Allen Starling of Temple, and Ashley and Brandon Love of Winston; grandchildren, Andru and Lindsey Starling, Katelynn Starling, Jakob Starling, Cason Yarman, and Brayden Love; sister, Barbara Allen of Phoenix, Arizona; and nieces, Stacey Suter, Sonya Mason and Pamela Handshoe.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Pastor Jon Ellis officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Allen Starling, Andru Starling, Jakob Starling, Brandon Love, David Polonkay and Justin Suter. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the chapel from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
For those that cannot attend in person, the service will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Sympathies may be shared at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa.
