Terry Stapler

Terry Lynn Stapler, 49, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Terry was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on June 23, 1972, the son of the late Melvin Stapler and Reba Crumpton Stapler.
He received two years of technical school training, four years of apprentice training and was a service technician in the HVAC industry and a member of the Local #72.
Terry was Baptist by Faith and loved spending time with his family and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Darlene Stapler, of 26 years; children, Tyler Stapler, Kelsie Stapler, Cameron Stapler, of Villa Rica; and sister, Misty Duncan.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Reba Stapler.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a visitation only will be held for family and friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to: Alcoholism Research.org in memory of Terry.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
