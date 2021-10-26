Terry Holloway

Terry Ray Holloway was known as Pop Pop, Poppa T, Big T, Sweet T and T’s. Most of all, he was known as a child of God and on Oct. 22, 2021, at 8:20 p.m., God said WELCOME HOME, my child, answering Terry’s prayer for a miracle.
Terry, 64, leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Tammy Laney Holloway; his mother, Glenda Edmondson Holloway; sister, Layvonda Holloway, both of Bowdon; niece, Toni (Josh) Shields; nephews, Josh Holloway, Zach Laney and Lucas Laney; great-nephew, Weston Shields, and great-niece, Oaklee Sheilds.
Terry and Tammy were never blessed with biological children, but God placed children their lives, not by blood but by love: Brandi Daniel, Brian and Allison Daniel, and Kerry Smith; special grandchildren Danielle Smith, Carli, Abbey and Claire Daniel; his three cats, Lula Belle, Digger and Baby Doll. Terry loved all children and he was referred to as “Mr. T”.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Holloway, grandparents, Rufus and Pearlie Mae Holloway and Hoke and Minnie Edmondson.
Terry was the kindest, loving and most giving man that has ever walked on this earth. He gave from his heart and was a blessing to numerous people, most of whom no one knew about. Terry will be greatly missed by his family, his church family, his community and friends.
Terry was a faithful member of Sardis Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Bowdon, Georgia. He drove a truck for most of his adult life.
The family will receive friends, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon. Funeral service will be held at Sardis Baptist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Brother Darnell Teal, Brother Kevin Geter and Brother Josh Parmer officiating.
The following friends will serve as pallbearers: Chuck Hull, Jamie Smith, Jamie Wilkerson, Mark Robinson, Scotty Shadix and Heath Geter.
Interment will be in Sardis Baptist Church cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry’s memory to the Sardis Baptist Church Children’s Fund or Carrollton Women’s Shelter. However if you wish, flowers will be appreciated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
