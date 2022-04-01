Terry Aticus Dewberry, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Villa Rica, the son of the late William Aticus Dewberry and Lanora Reid Dewberry.
Terry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, was the owner of Terry Dewberry Drywall, Inc., and was an active member of Grace Covenant Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Dewberry; and his brother, Thomas Dewberry.
Terry is survived by, his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Chappell Dewberry; daughter and son-in-law, Trena and Darryl Goodwin; grandchildren, Ashley and Robby Hester, Katie and Tyler Shelton, Terry John “T.J.” Farr, and Amelia Tochtrop; great-grandchildren, Bridget and Dakota Ison, Brady Hester, Blake Hester, Haven Shelton, Sydnee Shelton, Charlee Shelton, Ty Shelton, Olivia Shelton, Lily Farr and Bella Farr; great-great-grandchildren, Asher Ison and Paisley Ison; sister-in-law, Judy Timblin; and his furry friend, Lucy.
Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Carver officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
