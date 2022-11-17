Terri Gayle Harper Richards

Terri Gayle Harper Richards, 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed peacefully, surrounded by family following an extended illness. Terri was born to Mary Jayne Harper and James (Buddy) Harper on February 4, 1964 in Carrollton Georgia.

Terri was blessed to have many family members impact her young life and she had many special family members who became honorary parents and siblings by choice. Terri met Paul Richards and got married April 10, 1981 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. They were proud of their 33 year marriage and their 35 year relationship.

To plant a tree in memory of Terri Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos