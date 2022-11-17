Terri Gayle Harper Richards, 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed peacefully, surrounded by family following an extended illness. Terri was born to Mary Jayne Harper and James (Buddy) Harper on February 4, 1964 in Carrollton Georgia.
Terri was blessed to have many family members impact her young life and she had many special family members who became honorary parents and siblings by choice. Terri met Paul Richards and got married April 10, 1981 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. They were proud of their 33 year marriage and their 35 year relationship.
Terri was a personal care aide for her husband until his passing in 2014.
Terri and Paul had two children who they loved, Kevin and Tori, but over the years their family was expanded by the many different kids that Paul and Terri "adopted" along the way. Terri was a grandmother to several beautiful children.
In her later years, Terri was involved in helping with the Pride of Temple Marching Band, and following Kevin and Tori's graduations, Terri spent time traveling with her mother, and spent time finding herself and loving life.
She had a huge heart with an endless amount of love regardless of who it was. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jayne Martin and her stepfather Millard Ray Martin Sr., and by her father James Vernon Harper, her sister Melissa Cordova, her honorary mother Ann Webb, her husband Paul Richards, grandson Dakota Sage Richards, as well as a special cousin Anthony Almand and Jimmy Durand.
Terri is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jenny Richards and their children; her daughter, Tori Richards and granddaughter Kenna Jay-Ann Richards all of Carrollton, Georgia; a special niece, Tiffany and Thomas Murray and their children, Preston and Kye Puckett; her brothers, Kenny and Lynn Harper, also of Carrollton, and by her stepmother Janet Harper.
The family would like to mention Terri's special family: Carol and Steve Arrington and their family, Jan and Tommy Hudgins and family, Rhonda Durand, Tommy and Mark Almand and their families, and Keith, Kregg and Kaye Webb, who were her siblings by choice. As well as Mrs. Earlita Bassett, Mr. Russell and Mrs. Theresa Morris, Ms. Misty Thompson, Ms. Joann Moran, Mr. Nelson Dowdy, and Ms. Cassandra Wright who enriched her life for years as her friends and family. She's also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and others who were blessed by her presence in their lives.
The family finds comfort in Terri's pain being taken away and her heart being dedicated to the Lord. Her kindness and faithful service to all will follow her always. In accordance with Mrs. Richards' wishes, she will be cremated. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service is entrusted with the arrangements.
