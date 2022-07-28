Teressa Darlene Lanham

Teressa Darlene Lanham, age 72 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born February 10, 1950, in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Bruce Chumley and Bobbie Hamilton Chumley.

Mrs. Darlene worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab for over 40 years.

