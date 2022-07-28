Teressa Darlene Lanham, age 72 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born February 10, 1950, in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Bruce Chumley and Bobbie Hamilton Chumley.
Mrs. Darlene worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Eugene Lanham; sister, Jan Dutton; and brother, David “Buddy” Chumley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Chad White of Whitesburg, Georgia; son & daughter-in-law, Eric & Teryn Lanham of McDonough, Georgia; brother, Dru Chumley; aunt, Carol Petty; grandchildren, Garrett & Brooke White, Kelsey White, Erica Ogle, Trisha Ogle, and Brinlee Lanham; and her great-grandson who is due in September, Grayson Chad White.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
