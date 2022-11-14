Teresa Holder, 65, of Roopville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
She was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Powder Springs, the daughter of the late William Nolis Barber and Mattie Lee Waters.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
Teresa Holder, 65, of Roopville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
She was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Powder Springs, the daughter of the late William Nolis Barber and Mattie Lee Waters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Kirby Barber and Keith Barber.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Charles Holder; children, Micah Holder, Amanda and Ashley McDaniel, Joshua Holder and Brandy Powers; and grandchildren, Hannah Holder, Alexis Holder, Anisa McDaniel, Layton McDaniel, Jadelynn McDaniel and Xander Wayne Owens.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Cook officiating.
Interment will follow in Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers; Joey Akers, Ashley McDaniel, Paul Holder, Dwayne Barber, Vernon Buchanan and Donny Rogers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower has charge of the arrangements.
