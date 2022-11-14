Teresa Holder

Teresa Holder, 65, of Roopville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

She was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Powder Springs, the daughter of the late William Nolis Barber and Mattie Lee Waters.

To send flowers to the family of Teresa Holder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Thursday, November 17, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Funeral
Thursday, November 17, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos