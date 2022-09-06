Mrs. Teresa Bradley Langley, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 1, 2022. She was 68.
Mrs. Langley was born on May 26, 1954 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Howard and Mildred Bradley. She was retired from Sony Music and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Langley; her sons, John Langley and Stacy Langley; her daughter-in-love, Molly Langley; her grandchildren, Grayson Langley, Emmett James “E.J.” Langley, and Amelia Langley; and her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Vicki Bradley.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Bro. Morgan Bailey, Bro. Couch Whitley, and Bro. Max Moore officiate. The church choir rendered the music. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
