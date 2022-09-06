Mrs. Teresa Bradley Langley, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 1, 2022. She was 68.

Mrs. Langley was born on May 26, 1954 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Howard and Mildred Bradley. She was retired from Sony Music and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

