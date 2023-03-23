Mrs. Teresa Boykin Morgan, age 55, of Carrollton, GA died on March 17, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 12 P.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Stephen Allen, Pastor; Rev. Christopher Bonner, of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 24, 2023 from 2 P.M. - 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

 

