Mr. Terence “Roc” Denson, 15, died on June 22, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 2, 2022 at noon at Mt Nebo Baptist Church, 1025 McDonough Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, Pastor Aaron Jones, III. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m to noon at the church prior to the service. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

