The 10th-ranked UWG Wolves football team is set to take to the road for the first time in 2022 this Saturday evening for a 6 p.m. contest at Morehouse College.
It's the second consecutive season the Wolves and Maroon Tigers have met and the first time the Wolves head to B.T Harvey Stadium in Atlanta since the 1983 season.
West Georgia (1-0) enters the game off the heels of a 38-7 home win over Carson-Newman, and look to continue their non-conference dominance under head coach David Dean as UWG is 11-1 in regular season non-conference action since 2017.
Dean knows it will be a tough test for his football team as they head into the big city for Saturday's showdown.
"Morehouse is playing better, and they're playing at home," said Dean. "They seem to play better at home in the film from previous years, and I'm sure they want to avenge last year's loss so I expect them to come out give us everything they've got."
While Morehouse seems to be improved from a season ago, the Maroon Tigers are coming off of a 24-16 loss to West Alabama in which they had possession late with a chance to tie the game and drove to the five-yard line before the clock ran out.
The big weapon offensively for Morehouse is junior quarterback Derrach West. The Long Beach, California native is a dual-threat quarterback that can hurt defenses through the air or with his legs.
"He's scary. He's a lot like Carson-Newman's quarterback with his athleticism," Dean said of West. "He may throw the ball a little better than what we faced last Thursday, but he's a playmaker and a guy who, if you don't contain him in the pocket, he can tuck it and run, and that's scary for a defense."
Against UWA, West rushed for 72 yards on 14 carries and completed 58 percent of his passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiving target was Delan Tolliver who caught four passes for 52 yards and a score.
On the other hand, the Wolves' offense will take their weapons against a Morehouse defense that gave up 302 yards of offense to West Alabama. Harrison Frost and company look will look for a balanced attack after rushing for 157 and throwing for 304 in the Wolves' week one victory.
"We can't be heavy run or heavy pass, we've got to be balanced," Dean said of his high-powered offense, "And our guys know that and the thing we've got is a lot of good weapons, and as long as we can keep a good balanced attack, we've got a chance to be good offensively.
A high note on offense was the success of sophomore wide receiver Za'Tarious Anderson who stepped up into a bigger role this season, and caught six passes for 124 yards including a 68-yard touchdown in week one.
Defensively for Morehouse, linebacker Daylon Land racked up 13 tackles including 11 solo stops and three tackles for loss against West Alabama.
The Wolves spread their defensive wealth out with six players recording at least four tackles. Amos Dahn and Keondre Williams led the way with six tackles while Xavier Robinson had the most solo stops with five.
It's the fifth overall meeting between UWG and Morehouse and the third in Atlanta. UWG holds a 3-1 lead all-time and is 1-1 against Morehouse on the road. Last season, UWG shut Morehouse out 47-0 to record the 28th shutout in program history.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 6 p.m. from B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.