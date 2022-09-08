UWG vs. Morehouse Preview Photo

The tenth-nationally-ranked West Georgia Wolves travel to take on Morehouse this Saturday for their first road game of the season.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

The 10th-ranked UWG Wolves football team is set to take to the road for the first time in 2022 this Saturday evening for a 6 p.m. contest at Morehouse College.

It's the second consecutive season the Wolves and Maroon Tigers have met and the first time the Wolves head to B.T Harvey Stadium in Atlanta since the 1983 season.

