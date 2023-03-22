Tenth-inning walk off keeps VR atop region

Villa Rica's Wesley Gaines tags a runner out in an 8-7 win over Midtown on Monday. Gaines hit a game-winning sac fly in the tenth inning.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

ATLANTA — It was 7-7 with Villa Rica batting in the bottom of the third extra inning against Midtown on Monday.

Brody Blair and Layton Hyneman led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Mason Westmoreland was intentionally walked, loading the bases for a Wesley Gaines walk-off sacrifice fly for an 8-7 win.

Trending Videos