Tenth-inning walk off keeps VR atop region

ATLANTA — It was 7-7 with Villa Rica batting in the bottom of the third extra inning against Midtown on Monday.
Brody Blair and Layton Hyneman led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Mason Westmoreland was intentionally walked, loading the bases for a Wesley Gaines walk-off sacrifice fly for an 8-7 win.
Gaines did not hesitate to attack the ball with no outs on the board, and on the first pitch of his at bat, he nailed the fly ball to left field, allowing Blair to score the winning run and keep the Wildcats undefeated in region play.
It was a consistent scoring night for both teams in the overtime affair. Midtown took an early 2-0 lead batting in the top of the first, but Villa Rica took over with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 5-2 with two more runs in the second.
The Wildcats and Knights traded two runs in the third and fourth, keeping the game at a three-run deficit, 7-4. It was not until the fifth that Midtown tied the game up, loading the bases early and scoring three runs to make the game 7-7.
After that point, runs were hard to come by. Villa Rica's Cooper Robinson reached third base in the bottom of the sixth on an intentional walk of Braden Jones, but a line-out double play ended that inning and kept the score even, ultimately carrying the game into extra innings.
Midtown did not put a runner on base after the end of regulation, going three-up, three-down in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings with Villa Rica's Will Orr on the mound.
Orr spent the most time toeing the rubber for the Wildcats in the win, pitching a total of five and one-third innings without allowing a hit and striking out six batters.
Colin Wilson started the game for Villa Rica and lasted three innings, while Will Brookshire pitched one and two thirds innings in middle relief.
On offense, Mason Westmoreland led the Wildcats in hits with two on five at bats, while James Hutter and Matthew Green led the team in RBIs with two apiece.
Following the walk-off win over Midtown, Villa Rica went on to beat Maynard Jackson on Tuesday, putting their record at 13-1 and a perfect 9-0 in region 5-5A.
They were scheduled for a rematch with Midtown on Wednesday, and they will begin their region series with Mays this Friday on the road at 5:30 p.m.
