Music has always been a part of singer-songwriter Megan Moroney’s life.
Her brother and father played musical instruments. And Moroney recalls on her Facebook page singing Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” at age 10 in the car on the way to school. She even had a chance to open for Womack in Carrollton in 2019.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that the 2016 Alexander High graduate, who was born in Savannah and grew up in Douglasville, has continued to see her fortunes rise in the country music world.
Moroney’s latest release — “Tennessee Orange” — had more than 16.4 million streams on Spotify as of Wednesday and hit the Billboard charts recently.
A 2020 University of Georgia graduate, Moroney sings about falling for someone who roots for the opposing team.
With the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hosting No. 2 Tennessee Saturday, Moroney, 25, will be back in Athens performing a free show alongside Big Boi from Outkast at The Foundry.
“Tennessee Orange” debuted in September. Within five days of its release, it had been streamed one million times.
“If you’ve listened or supported me in any way, thank you so much,” the independent artist shared on TikTok. “You’re making my dreams come true.”
Moroney is considered an up-and-coming artist, who uses her popular social media sites — TikTok and Instagram — to promote her music.
It seems to work as the singer-songwriter debuted at No. 94 on Billboard Hot 100 on Oct. 15 dated-chart for the “Tennessee Orange” release.
The song, which she self-released, had 4.9 million streams when it debuted and another 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week.
“I don’t think I realized how special the song would be,” Moroney said in an interview with CMT News. “It was one of those things where I’d worked on it for so long, and I didn’t know if it was good or not. Then we decided last minute when we got the opportunity from Spotify to put it out, and it’s crazy. I’m new to all of this. But I’m like, this is cool.”
A digital marketing major at UGA, Moroney moved to Nashville after graduation to pursue her music career.
Moroney will start back touring this month with a stop in Athens on Nov. 17 at the Georgia Theater. It will be her only Georgia stop.
Kristian Bush of Sugarland produced the “Tennessee Orange” song.
The song has also been trending on TikTok. Moroney said she writes from the heart.
“When you hear it, you just want to fall into it,” she explained during the CMT News interview. “I love how TikTok, it’s become a trend because people make my story their own. They substitute teams and colors and all the things. It’s just cool to see what kind of reach this song about me and SEC [NCAA Southeastern Conference] football has. That’s what music does.”
