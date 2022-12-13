Shivers, Wallace

South Carolina commit Jatavius Shivers (77) was Villa Rica’s only first-team All-Region selection this year. He is pictured protecting quarterback Will Wallace (15), who was an honorable mention on the list.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

It was a difficult end to the high school football season for the Villa Rica Wildcats this year, as they fell to Jackson in their last game of the regular season and missed the 5A state playoffs.

However, last week marked a high note in the postseason for Villa Rica, as 10 different athletes were named to the Region 5-AAAAA All-Region rosters.

