It was a difficult end to the high school football season for the Villa Rica Wildcats this year, as they fell to Jackson in their last game of the regular season and missed the 5A state playoffs.
However, last week marked a high note in the postseason for Villa Rica, as 10 different athletes were named to the Region 5-AAAAA All-Region rosters.
Highlighting Villa Rica’s selections were Jatavius Shivers and Micah Alba, Jr. Shivers was the only first-team selection for Villa Rica, and Alba was named Specialist of the Year for the entire region.
Shivers, a 6’7” senior offensive tackle, plans to sign his letter of intent to the University of South Carolina on December 21, and he is currently in the midst of basketball season as a power forward/center for the Wildcats.
Villa Rica had three athletes named to the second-team offense, including running backs Caiden Reid and Devon Barnes, as well as offensive lineman Bo Adcock.
On the second-team defense, there was just one Wildcat, that being defensive lineman Dontavious Pounds.
Honorable mentions for Villa Rica on offense included quarterback Will Wallace, who filled in for senior starter Jake Herrera following a season-ending injury, as well as running back Jaiden Terry and lineman Hudson Hyneman.
Adcock was the only Wildcat to be selected on both sides of the ball, as he was also a defensive honorable mention. The other honorable mention on defense was defensive back Raf Lawson.
