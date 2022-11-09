Carrollton High School hosted Early Signing Day for their upcoming college athletes on Wednesday in the Mabry Arts center. A total of ten athletes signed their letters of intent during the event.
The first signing of the day was Carrollton baseball standout Cade Cosper, who sported a Mercer University baseball cap for his signing to play for the Bears.
The next sport up was women’s basketball with two athletes signing close to home. Senior guard Kanija Daniel started things off with her signing to Georgia Southern. Then, senior shooting guard Eghosa Obasuyi made the trip on stage to display her signing to Georgia State.
Transitioning to women’s tennis, Isabella Ellerbee signed her letter of intent to continue her career and education at McPherson College in Kansas.
Softball had the greatest number of signees on Carrollton’s Early Signing Day for with a total of four different athletes.
Olivia Mason signed to continue her journey in the state of Georgia at Albany State. Kyla Harley signed her letter for the University of Tennessee at Martin. Julianna “Juls” Batts signed with Coastal Georgia. Kaila Phillips rounded out the softball signees, going to Wallace State in Hanceville, Ala.
The final two signings of the day were from Carrollton’s lacrosse program. Phineas “Finny” McClendon signed with Berry College. Will Taylor signed with the University of Montevallo (Ala.).
