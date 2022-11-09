CHS Early Signees

Ten student athletes participated in Carrollton High School’s early signing day on Wednesday. Pictured from left: Cade Cosper, Juliana “Juls” Batts, Olivia Mason, Kyla Harley, Kaila Phillips, Kanija Daniel, Eghosa Obasuyi, Isabella Ellerbee, Will Taylor, and Phineas “Finny” McClendon.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Carrollton High School hosted Early Signing Day for their upcoming college athletes on Wednesday in the Mabry Arts center. A total of ten athletes signed their letters of intent during the event.

The first signing of the day was Carrollton baseball standout Cade Cosper, who sported a Mercer University baseball cap for his signing to play for the Bears.

