Ten-man Villa Rica falls to Cambridge in first round of playoffs

The two seed Villa Rica Wildcats hosted the three seed Cambridge Bears in the first round of the GHSA 5A State Playoffs on Wednesday night, and despite a late surge, the Wildcats suffered a 2-1 loss to end their season.
The Wildcats came into the game with a regular season record of 13-3-2. The winner would go on the road to face one seed Flowery Branch who beat Cartersville on Wednesday night.
The Bears got the scoring started just 12 minutes into the game when Camilo Rodriquez dribbled around junior goalkeeper Eddy Hernandez and put the ball into the back of the net with no pressure.
Only ten minutes after the opening goal, Junior Lovesson Placide got wrapped up with a Cambridge attacker and the referee issued a red card to Placide for throwing a punch at the Bears player.
Head Coach Kenny Thompson talked about trying to calm his team at the half following the goal and red card.
Thompson said, “Usually I go in there and yell at them. I think by trying to be calm, I wanted it to help them stay calm. I just told them we had to move on past it. It is unfortunate because the same thing happened last year… I just told them to go out here and continue to play because I felt like with that last 20 minutes even with 10 men we were getting pressure on them.”
The game resumed with the Wildcats playing with three defenders and dropping a midfielder slightly deeper to protect the back line.
At the beginning of the second half another tactical change was made by the Wildcats to exploit the Bears defensive line. Sophomore Kenneth Thompson III was moved centrally from the left wing and Ezra Miahnahri took his place on the left.
Coach Kenny Thompson talked about the tactical change specifically in attack saying, “We wanted to use his speed towards their two center backs. I think in the first half one of the two center back’s touch was a little bit off, and I figured we could use him to press those two players. We could probably get a chance to get a ball off his foot. That was the hope but they actually did a better job in the second half.”
The Bears managed to make it 2-0 from a goal by their captain Matteo Salinas. Hernandez made a big save for Villa Rica just a few moments later to keep the game within reach for the Wildcats.
Sophomore Nolan Alba broke through the Bears backline on the counter and beat the keeper with 11:20 remaining in the game. The Wildcats put the pressure on the Bears for the remaining 10 minutes of the second half but were unable to find a second that would have sent the game into overtime.
The Wildcats ended their season with a record of 13-3-2. Senior Micah Alba led the team in scoring with 19 goals. Sophomore Nolan Alba led the team in assists with nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.