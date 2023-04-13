Ten-man Villa Rica falls to Cambridge in first round of playoffs

Manuel Garcia is shown after the Wildcats fell 2-1 to Cambridge in the first round of 5A state soccer playoffs.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

The two seed Villa Rica Wildcats hosted the three seed Cambridge Bears in the first round of the GHSA 5A State Playoffs on Wednesday night, and despite a late surge, the Wildcats suffered a 2-1 loss to end their season.

The Wildcats came into the game with a regular season record of 13-3-2. The winner would go on the road to face one seed Flowery Branch who beat Cartersville on Wednesday night.

