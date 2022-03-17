The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association released their All-State rosters for boys and girls basketball on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Ten total area players made it onto these rosters.
Five area boys made it onto All-State teams, including two from Central and one player each from Bowdon, Heard County and Carrollton. Five area girls also made it onto rosters, including two from Carrollton and one each from Heard, Mt. Zion, and Villa Rica. Mt. Zion selection Jordan Kierbow was named Player of the Year for class single A.
The Central Lions had two boys make the cut in class AAAA. Senior point guard Brian Bain and senior shooting guard/strong forward Jojo Bell were both named All-State players. Bain and Bell led Central to a region title and a state playoff win this year.
In class single A public, Bowdon junior point guard Authur Johnson was listed as an All-State player. Earlier in the year, Johnson was also named Player of the Year for area 6-A. He helped lead the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the region tournament and a state playoff appearance.
Heard County’s Isaiah O’neal was selected as an All-State player this year for class AA. The senior shooting guard/strong forward helped to lead the Braves to a region championship appearance and a state playoff win during the season.
Carrollton sophomore point guard O’Brien Watkins was listed as an All-State player for class AAAAAA. Watkins was an important part of the Trojans’ region championship and their state playoff run to the Elite Eight this year.
Highlighting the girls' selections was Mt. Zion's Jordan Kierbow. The senior strong forward was listed as GACA's player of the year for 1A Public North. Kierbow led her team to an historic season this year, winning both a region title and a state playoff game at home.
Carrollton's girls landed two players on the All-State roster for AAAAAA, and these were senior point guard Kehinde (Deuce) Obasuyi and junior shooting guard Eghosa Obasuyi. The Obasuyis' production gave the Trojans a region title and a home playoff win this year.
Heard County's Jayden Boykin made the All-State roster for class AA. Boykin made the All-State roster as just a sophomore from her guard position. She helped her team to a region championship appearance and a state playoff win this season.
Villa Rica's Kaela Ward was recognized as an All-State talent on the class AAAAA roster. Ward, a versatile senior, led her team to a third place finish in the region tournament and a state playoff appearance.
