The city of Temple announced on Thursday of an error made when calculating the 2022 millage rate that was approved in a special called meeting Monday.
The council will now place an item on their agenda for an August 29 meeting to rescind that vote and hold a new public hearing to set a lower 2022 millage rate, according to a press release issued by the City of Temple.
The city of Temple Mayor and Councilmembers had decided not to increase the tax millage rate, so only one public hearing would be required before the city council took action to set the 2022 tax millage rate. A public hearing and a special called meeting were held on Monday, Aug. 22. At this meeting the city council voted to reduce the 2021 tax millage rate of 5.449 mills down to 5.367 mills.
However, according to City Administrator Bill Osborne, a staff member had made a mistake while preparing this information. When the mistake was found and corrected, the mayor and council saw that instead of being able to reduce Temple’s 2022 tax millage rate from 5.449 mills down to 5.367 mills, the new corrected calculations would enable them to consider setting an even lower tax millage rate for 2022 down to 5.171 mills, per Osborne.
The Temple City Council’s scheduled meetings on Monday, Aug. 29, will include a new item as part of the agenda for the special called meeting. This new agenda item will be to rescind the council’s Aug. 22 action to set the 2022 millage rate, per Osborne.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Temple Senior Center, located at 280 Rome Street, the council will hold a new public hearing concerning the 2022 tax millage rate. Immediately after this public hearing, the city council will hold a special called meeting. The purposes of this called meeting will be to propose and then to approve a 2022 tax rate of 5.171 mills.
“The city of Temple appreciates the assistance of Carroll County Tax Commissioner Vickie Bearden who identified the mistake made by a Temple staff member in calculating the millage rate reduction, as well as needing to hold three public hearings based on state requirements. However, with this revised lower millage rate, only one public hearing will be required,” Osborne said in a statement.
