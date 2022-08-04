Temple High School's John Garner has been named the "2022 Georgia History Teacher of the Year, "an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
Garner also is serving as the Carroll County Schools "2022-2023 Teacher of the Year."
“Mr. Garner is a great example of a teacher who doesn’t just excel in teaching academics, but goes beyond that to provide premier experiences that ignite a passion for learning in his students,” Carroll County School Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “I’m so glad that he has received not just local but statewide recognition for his work. We are proud that he represents our system at such a high level.”
Since joining the staff at THS in 2020, Garner has demonstrated his passion for inspiring students to engage in learning about history in a variety of ways. Under his leadership, the THS History Club has earned the National History Club Chapter of the Year recognition for the last two years. Only five clubs nationwide receive this honor annually.
Additionally, Mr. Garner coordinates the annual "Invest 30" event to encourage community members and alumni to connect with and support THS students.
He also coaches the THS wrestling and cross-country teams.
“Mr. Garner’s extraordinary talents extend well beyond the classroom,” Temple High School Principal Tim Gribben said. “He has energy and enthusiasm that are contagious, and he is highly respected among his peers and students.”
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Garner will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials, recognition at a local ceremony in his honor, and becomes one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award.
Inaugurated in 2004, the "History Teacher of the Year Award" highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories.
“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country’s history to life for students, allowing them to understand engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
“Teachers are the lifeblood of our students’ education, and these are the best of the best,” Baker noted.
The winner of this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in October 2022. Past presenters of the award include the Honorable Sandra Day O’Connor, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, First Lady Laura Bush, former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
