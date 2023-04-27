John David Butler

Biology major John David Butler of Temple is the University of West Georgia's Academic Recognition Day Scholar for 2023. The Academic Recognition Day program is designed to select a single undergraduate student per institution within the University System of Georgia who has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and honor their successes.

 Steven Broome

Temple's John David Butler, the University of West Georgia's Academic Recognition Day Scholar for 2023, is an overnight success 38 years in the making.

