Ashley Adams Bowling Scholarship

Temple High's Ashley Adams (front right) signed to continue her bowling career at Southern University on Wednesday. She is pictured with her mother Gail Adams (front left), as well as Principal Tim Gribben and Assistant Principals Jason Robinson and Maegan Day.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

In between two football signings at Temple High School on Wednesday, bowling standout Ashley Adams signed a full-ride scholarship to Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Temple High School does not have a school-affiliated bowling team, but according to Temple Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jason Robinson, Adams earned her scholarship through local-league play.

