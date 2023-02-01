In between two football signings at Temple High School on Wednesday, bowling standout Ashley Adams signed a full-ride scholarship to Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Temple High School does not have a school-affiliated bowling team, but according to Temple Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jason Robinson, Adams earned her scholarship through local-league play.
"I've got to do some checking, but I'm pretty sure that is the first bowling scholarship in Carroll County," said Robinson. "I don't know of another in the last 25 years."
Southern University is an HBCU, and their women's bowling team competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Along with being a successful bowler, Adams also met the necessary academic requirements to receive this scholarship, which Robinson highlighted when presenting her at signing day.
In Robinson's words, "She had to do her part in the classroom to make sure that she was eligible — the same requirements as any other Division-I sport."
This year, Southern University's bowling team has a record of 35-30, and they are led by head coach Barry Doyle.
