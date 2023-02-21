A Temple woman was arrested Saturday afternoon and faces multiple charges in relation to an incident in Polk County.
According to the report by Officer Tyler Eason, The Polk County Police Department responded to a call on Feb. 18 involving a possible car accident with unknown injuries.
According to the report, When Sergeant Jason Winkles and Eason arrived on scene witnesses said they saw a woman identified as Lori Ayers, 21, of Temple jump the railroad tracks and according to authorities appeared to be drunk.
When the officers approached the driver, they said they immediately noticed she had a slurred and slowed speech. When the officers asked Ayers where she was coming from she seemed confused by the question and was not able to give a consistent answer. When asked if she had anything to drink, Ayers said she had "one to three shots earlier in the day," according to the report.
When they arrived back at her car the officers asked Ayers for her identification but instead she leaned back in her car and began to light a cigarette. The officers asked again for identification. This time Ayers refused to provide the ID and then refused to step out of the car when officers asked her to. This led to a short physical altercation as police say she fought back as the officers pulled her from her vehicle. Winkles received a small laceration to one of his fingers.
When being placed in the patrol car, police say Ayers continued to fight with officers as they tried to close the vehicle doors. Eventually, the officer managed to get the door closed and they turned the scene over to Officer Steele.
While in route to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the report states Ayers began to kick the partition in the vehicle. She broke it enough to get her food through and turned her attention to trying to kick Eason. Eason ran his emergency sirens to the jail to get the Ayers into custody before she hurt herself or an officer.
Ayers continued to fight with the jailers who had to put her in a restraint chair for her and the officer's safety. Due to her behavior, officers were unable to administer field sobriety or read Ayers Implied Consent.
Steele conducted an inventory search of the vehicle for the wrecker service. During his investigation, he noted that he found marijuana, an open alcohol container, and a pill bottle with three full pills, and several broken pieces of pills inside the vehicle.
Ayers has been charged with DUI, too fast for conditions, open container violation, two counts of obstructing law enforcement officers, felony interference with government property, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Less Than One Ounce, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and criminal trespass.
