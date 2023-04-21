The Carrollton Police Department arrested Samantha Green, 25, of Temple, in the afternoon of April 18, 2023 for Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Cocaine.

According to the CPD incident report, Corporal Kyle Marshall observed a Chevrolet Silverado travel south on north Van Wert Road with a tail light out and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Marshall followed the Maroon Silverado eventually pulling into a driveway on Lake Paradise Road where Maxwell activated his blue lights and conducted the traffic stop.

Trending Videos