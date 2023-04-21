The Carrollton Police Department arrested Samantha Green, 25, of Temple, in the afternoon of April 18, 2023 for Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Cocaine.
According to the CPD incident report, Corporal Kyle Marshall observed a Chevrolet Silverado travel south on north Van Wert Road with a tail light out and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Marshall followed the Maroon Silverado eventually pulling into a driveway on Lake Paradise Road where Maxwell activated his blue lights and conducted the traffic stop.
Maxwell approached the Silverado operated by Green and asked for her driver’s license. Green handed over her license and told Maxwell that she was having an issue with her registration. Maxwell told Green about the brake light violation and noted that Green was wearing her seatbelt on the initial approach.
Green then told Maxwell then a lady named Danica Strickland had previously used her name and had an active warrant and Green would appear as wanted if her license number was run. When asked where she was headed, Green said Villa Rica to pick up friends. Maxwell proceeded to ask why Green pulled into the driveway and said she had to use the restroom and her aunt lives at that particular address.
Maxwell asked the name of Green’s aunt and noted that Green was pausing when saying the name. Maxwell noted in his report that, “it is common in deceptive behavior for people to pause before answering simple questions to think of a lie or cover story.”
Maxwell returned to the vehicle and ran Green’s information and pulled up the address they were at in the Carroll County Tax website which showed Dianne Cole did not live at that location. Maxwell observed Green smoking a cigarette and making phone calls which Maxwell noted, “It is common for people who think they are in trouble or going to jail to smoke to calm their nerves and call people to let them know they might be in jeopardy of going to jail.”
Maxwell noted that this should not be a concern for her as he had already told Green he would not be issuing a citation for the violations. Maxwell then asked Green to step out of her car and approach the rear of her vehicle.
Maxwell once again asked about why Green pulled into the driveway saying “other than to get away from me.” Green said that she was recently put on probation and if she got a traffic violation it would violate her probation. Green informed Maxwell that she knew about the issue with the tag and did not want to get in trouble for it.
Maxwell told Green he was “trained in deception and did not believe her aunt lived here.” Maxwell then asked Green if she would get in trouble for anything in the car to which she said no.
Green consented to a search of the vehicle to check for illegal contraband, but did inform Maxwell that it was not her vehicle. Maxwell told Green that he would work with her if something like that occurred but she had to be honest with him about anything that would get her in trouble. Green admitted that she had a metal pill case with prescribed Adderall and some Oxycodone that was not prescribed to her. Green proceeded to remove her child from the vehicle to allow Maxwell to conduct the search.
Maxwell located the metal pill container that contained Adderall, Oxycodone, and a clear bag of suspected cocaine. Maxwell began to ask Green about the cocaine and she told him that she had just gotten a new purse and had thrown the pill box in there not realizing that cocaine was in there. Maxwell then asked if there was any on her person and informed her that it would be found either now or at the jail. Green then removed another bag of cocaine from her pocket and handed it to Maxwell.
Maxwell had Green organize a vehicle and child pick-up and placed her under arrest. Green was transported to the Carroll County Jail for processing.
