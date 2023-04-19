The Temple Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss two potential rezoning requests, a parcel split request, and a special use permit. Regardless of the recommendation made by the Commission each item should be on the May 1 agenda.
The meeting opened with the swearing in of Karen Powell as the new member to serve Ward 5 and Terron Bivins to serve as the at-large member.
Troy Curtis moved from serving as the at-large member of the planning commission to serving as Ward 3. Curtis took the place of Gary Thomas, who was absent from the meeting, as the mediator of the meeting.
The first rezoning request discussed was regarding a 48.03 acre lot that was in Haralson County off Highway 78. The request was to change the land from an Agricultural to Single-family detached residential. The rezoning request put through by Mike Meshkaty with Blue River Development would be contingent upon approved annexation. The property is wooded, vacant and has no buildings currently on the lot. The future use of the property is residential development.
“It is a 96 lot single family detached subdivision for sale," Meshkaty said. "The lots are approximately 70 feet wide and a minimum square footage of 10,000.”
The lot would also include just under 19 acres being untouched by Blue Ridge Development.
“From a land use perspective we are just under two units per acre," Meshkaty said.
This decision was made after an open forum with the council showed that 170 townhomes were not going to work.
According to Meshkaty, “it was not what the city wanted to see.”
After another few meetings it was decided that Blue River Development would build 96 single family detached homes on the property.
“The subdivision almost adjacent to this lot is Amy Ridge," Meshkaty said. "It has about 58 acres or so with 116 single family detached homes.”
A creek runs through the land and will be a barrier between the untouched forest and the subdivision. The lots would consist of two story housing and single family one story ranch homes.
Meshkaty told the commission, “the square footage is going to range anywhere from 1600 square feet all the way up to 3300 square feet.”
Bivins initially made a motion to table the request.
Bivins' reason to initially table was that, “I know we can’t do the annexation process. I know that you’re only here for the zoning process and that is dependent on the annexation has not been approved by the city council yet.”
After some further discussion back and forth between Meshkaty, Bivins and City Administrator Bill Osborne about the annexation and zoning process needing to go at the same time, Bivins rescinded her motion to table. Bivins then made a motion to recommend denying the request which was voted 4-0 to recommend denial of the development
Deidra Walker confirmed with the Times-Georgian that the annexation and the zoning must happen together and not separate because, “[the property] can’t be annexed without a specific zoning and that will be up to the council to decide so that is why they have to happen simultaneously.”
The Parcel Split Request from Steven Nelson with S. Nelson Properties has 14.15 acres of land that was formerly known as 358 Double D Road. The property is wooded, vacant and has no building. The request will be to split the parcel twice making it three separate parcels.
Nelson laid out that his plan is to build three affordable homes on the 14 acres. The land is currently zoned correctly but would just need to be split into three separate parcels. Two of the lots would just be one acre while the last lot would take the remaining 12.
The planning commission voted to make a recommendation to approve to the council 4-0.
The Special Use Permit was discussed for the property at 102 East Johnson Street with 2.05 acres of land. The land has a large historical home on the parcel which is currently vacant. The request is to allow the property to remain a single-family detached residential and allow an antique show to operate as well inside. The person taking care of the antique store will also reside on the property.
Bivins clarified with the commission and staff that notices were sent out to the properties adjacent to the 102 East Johnson Street lot. The commission then made a recommendation to approve the permit with a three year sunset clause which was voted favorably 4-0.
The final item was a rezoning request at 265 Carrollton Street and 275 Carrollton Street. The 265 address has a 2.87 acre piece of land, and the 275 address has a .49 tract of land. The request is to change from Office Institutional to General Commercial. The future use of the property is general commercial and lines up with the Temple future land use map.
Nobody spoke in favor or against the rezoning of the property. The council voted 3-0 in favor of making a recommendation to approve to the council.
