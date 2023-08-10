Nearly 48 hours after a severe thunderstorm knocked out power, and a scheduled meeting of Temple's City Council, the body finally held their monthly meeting to discuss and vote on 13 agenda items Wednesday night.
Mayor Michael Johnson began the meeting discussing old business matters starting with the approval of Mike MeshKaty of Blue River Development for the annexation and rezoning of a 48.03 acre tract of land. Due to the initial meeting being postponed on Monday because of power outage caused by the storm, council members decided to table this item until the Sept. regular meeting. The clock will be restarted for the 15-day advertising period for public hearing.
Council members then moved to item two, authorizing with a 5 to 0 vote for the Mayor to sign a License Agreement with the NorFolk Southern Railway Company granting the City of Temple approval to install a 10-inch and 12-inch water pipeline upon payment of a $59,000.75 one-time license fee.
This pipeline will run along the railroad right of way from just north of Rome Street/James Street grade level crossing and extending to a point just south of the wider grade level railroad. This will cross near the intersection of Sage street and Carrollton Avenue. This item was originally tabled at the July 31, 2023 meeting for three reasons including the size of the pipeline, a more detailed explanation of the various factors involved in the agreement and to ensure the City Attorney’s office completed its review of the legal ramifications of this agreement.
Johnson then moved on to discuss new business concerns, beginning with the consideration of the required information to be publicized concerning the city's five-year history regarding the tax digest, millage rates for the 2023 tax year and related information. The council voted 5 to 0 to tentatively adopt a full rollback of 3.977 rate for Haralson County and 4.299 rate for Carroll County subject to any public hearings that may be required.
The third item of new business was an authorization to pursue with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority and with the appropriate federal government agencies possible funding options regarding lead line replacements through a combination of loans, principal forgiveness and grants. This motion was approved 5 to 0.
Turnipseed Engineering was also approved 5-0 to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for construction of the Williams Mill Creek Sewer Project (Park Circle). The RFP includes a bid date on Sept. 12, 2023 followed by submitted proposals and a bid award. Construction may begin as soon as Temple’s High School football season is completed.
Item No. 5 the request for qualifications for preliminary engineering on the city’s major sidewalk project which will extend from the public school campuses on Rainey Road to the City of Temple downtown business district via Rome Street was approved 5-0 as this is necessary to begin.
Next, council members approved the motion for the drum, motor, disks, and backwash equipment of the filter disk tanks at the sewer treatment plant to be removed and replaced prior to and following the sandblasting and re-coating of tanks.
The council then voted 5-0 for the City Recreation Director to issue a RFP for a city park security system as well as authorizing the City Recreation Director to issue a RFP for a restoration project of the park tennis courts. The tennis courts will be renovated into multipurpose courts, including one outdoor basketball court, one tennis court, one tennis/pickle-ball court, and one pickleball court.
Item No. 8 which created one new position was tabled until the Sept. regular meeting for further clarification before making a decision. The current job title is Building Codes and Inspector with this new position including certain inspection responsibilities dealing with residential construction in the City of Temple.
To reflect the shift in responsibilities, the Recreation Department requested the authorization of the Recreation Assistant Job description to be changed to Administrative Assistant/Athletics. The authorization of the creation of a new position of Administrative Assistant/Recreation was also needed to assist with the City Museum component. Both will remain at Pay Grade 11 and were approved 5-0.
Item 11 was the ordinance to identify and clarify certain types of housing that are deemed to be appropriate or inappropriate within city limits was tabled until the Sept. meeting. The consideration of the word “stick built” may be reworded and council members want further clarification of the correct wording and what will be replacing this word.
Item 12 pertains to the accordance of the resolution promotion by the Georgia Municipal Association and adoption by the Temple City Council in April of a brief presentation of the third and fourth resolved pledges in the resolution. The third pledge will emphasize the need of open, honest, and transparent communication in developing trust and relationships while the fourth pledge will be focused on treating colleagues, staff, and the public with a professional and respectable manner, especially when in disagreement. This was approved 5-0.
Mayor Johnson concluded the meeting by changing the regular Sept. meeting from the first Monday on Sept. 4, 2023 to Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 due to the Labor Holiday.
