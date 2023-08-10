Nearly 48 hours after a severe thunderstorm knocked out power, and a scheduled meeting of Temple's City Council, the body finally held their monthly meeting to discuss and vote on 13 agenda items Wednesday night.

Mayor Michael Johnson began the meeting discussing old business matters starting with  the approval of Mike MeshKaty of Blue River Development for the annexation and rezoning of a 48.03 acre tract of land. Due to the initial meeting being postponed on Monday because of power outage caused by the storm, council members decided to table this item until the Sept. regular meeting. The clock will be restarted for the 15-day advertising period for public hearing.