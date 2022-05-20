This week, the Carroll County Board of Education approved two new head wrestling coaches, both hailing from Alexander High School. Coach Sean Moistner will move to Temple High School, and Coach Daryk Cochran will move to Villa Rica High School.
Moistner has been an English teacher and coach for 28 years. As a head coach for 28 years, he has 532 dual wins. He coached 221 state qualifiers, 102 state placers, 33 state finalists, 20 state champions, and 46 USA/NHSCA Folkstyle All-Americans.
“Temple High School is ecstatic about the new addition to our English Department and the THS Wrestling Program with the hiring of Coach Sean Moistner," said Temple Athletic Director Scottie Ward. "His vast experience and great success will help our wrestling program continue to grow into a championship program.”
Moistner’s teams have won 20 county titles, 16 region titles, and 16 state trophies including the 2010 Traditional State Championship, the 2017 Dual State Championship and 2017 Traditional State Championship.
Coach Moistner has been a Team GA National Team Coach from 1996 to present. He has helped coach 134 USA Cadet/Junior Freestyle & Greco All-Americans, including 11 National Champions. While the head coach at Alexander, the school had 33 USA Schoolboy/Cadet/Junior Freestyle & Greco All-Americans.
Moistner has been the head coach of 8 Team GA National Dual All-American Teams. He has also been selected as the 2010 and 2016 USA Southeast Regional Junior Developmental Coach of the Year.
Moistner first attended George Mason University on a wrestling scholarship where he was a two-year starter and a member of two Eastern Regional Championship Teams. Moistner then transferred to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he was a two-year starter, team captain, two-time Southern Conference Runner-up, and a two-time NCAA Alternate. Moistner was also part of two Southern Conference Championship teams.
Moistner lives in Douglasville and is married to Melissa, who is a teacher at Providence Elementary. He has two daughters, Kendall and Sophia, and two “bonus” daughters Gabby and Grace.
As for Villa Rica’s new coach, Cochran has compiled 427 dual victories, coached 204 State Qualifiers, 82 State Placers, 19 State Champions and 65 All-Americans from several different publications, including USA, NWCA, NHSCA and Wrestling USA Magazine.
“Villa Rica High is proud to add Coach Daryk Cochran and family to our Art and wrestling programs," Athletic Director Rick Sauls said. "His knowledge and experience brings game changing capabilities to our school.”
Coach Cochran’s teams have won 17 county titles, 16 region titles, and have earned 15 state wrestling trophies including the 2017 6A Dual State Championships, the 2017 6A Traditional State Championship, and the 2010 4A Traditional State Championship.
Cochran has been a Team GA National Team Coach since 1998. He has served as the Team GA Cadet Dual Head Coach and has helped coach 144 USA Cadet/Junior Freestyle and Greco All-Americans, including 11 National Champions and 7 National Dual All-American Teams.
After finishing up his eligibility as a college wrestler at UT-Chattanooga, Cochran served as an assistant coach for UTC for the 1996-1997 season, helping coach two Conference Champions, two NCAA National Qualifiers, and a fourth place finish at the Southern Conference Championships.
Cochran attended The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he was a 3-year starter, three-time conference placer, Southern Conference Champion, member of the All-Conference team, NCAA Div. I National Qualifier, and earned a national ranking as high as 9th in Div. I. He was also a member of four Southern Conference Championship teams.
Coach Cochran is a 1991 graduate of Woodbridge High School (VA) where he was a multiple state placer, state champion, and nationally-ranked high school senior. He lives in Villa Rica with his wife Carrie and their three children, Hayes, Elizabeth, and Spencer.
