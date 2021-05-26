Temple residents will have a new residential garbage service on July 1 — but it will be a familiar name.
Two years after leaving the company now known as GFL Environmental, City Council members voted on Monday to return to the Toronto-based company, having already voted to end a contract with Waste Pro.
In other action Monday, the council awarded more than $714,000 for renovations of city hall.
For several years, household trash pickups had been done by Waste Industries, now known as GFL Environmental, a large company that does business across the South, serving several communities including Villa Rica.
But in 2019, as its contract was expiring, Waste Industries notified the city that it would increase its rates. That prompted the city to opt out of renewing the contract a year early and to solicit bids from other companies.
Waste Pro, a smaller company that was seeking to expand its operations, bid for the service, offering essentially the same service as Waste Industries, but at a cheaper rate for citizens.
Two years into the contract with Waste Pro, problems began developing, with some residences being missed on pick-up day. Sometimes entire streets were missed. The company blamed staffing issues for the delays, an issue that it said was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a special called meeting in April, council members voted to opt out of its contract with Waste Pro after months of negotiations left the problems unresolved.
GFL and Waste Pro had been the only two trash pickup companies to offer bids on the service. Temple officials also considered the possibility of the city itself providing the service, and staff members put together their own proposal for the city. When the bids were unsealed, it was found that GFL was offering to provide the service at a much cheaper rate.
City Administrator William Osborne said Tuesday that the company bid a price of $12.95 cents for each 96-gallon residential cart, and $15 for each commercial curbside cart.
This, however, will not be the cost that residents pay. Osborne said a small surcharge will be added by the city for processing bills on GFL’s behalf. The actual cost that residences and businesses will be charged could be decided at the council’s regular meeting in June.
Waste Pro had bid a price of $14.57 per cart, which is not much different than what the city staff had proposed for the in-house service: $14.50.
Osborne said there will be a transition period as the city switches over from Waste Pro to GFL. After that, the city will have a two-year contract with GFL with an option to go on to a third year, depending on how the service is being handled.
Also on Monday, the city awarded a $714,273 contract to a Douglasville company to expand City Hall.
Prime Foundation will do the work to enclose what had been the drive-through teller section of the former bank building located at 240 Carrollton St.
The renovations will also include changes to the interior of the building, adding three or four small offices to the structure that already contains a combination municipal courtroom and council chamber. There will also be a small conference room for council members to use during executive session.
