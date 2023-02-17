The City of Temple took two significant actions during a special meeting on Thursday night. Both resolutions passed unanimously.
Norfolk Southern's Public Safety Director Will Miller told the council that there have been 20 incidents in the last 12 months where 18-wheelers have been caught on railroad tracks in Temple impeding rail traffic and commuter traffic in the city of Temple.
What is the solution? Miller acknowledged that the issue would not be a quick fix.
"We know that probably what is the long term solution is not the quick solution," Miller said.
Temple wants to install what it deems as "truck deterrent" measures which includes poles with overhead warnings.
"Sage Street looks deceiving on the Temple side, because it looks flat," Miller said. "But once you get up on it, as you all know, it drops off. It's just a difficult situation...I understand that the city doesn't want to close that permanently without a better long-term solution."
Miller said part of the solution could entail federal grant monies that would help a grade-separation project.
"We are gearing up to help communities like Temple who have limited resources to be able to consider to pay someone to write the federal grant applications," Miller said.
The council approved the resolution to authorize temporary closing of the north end of Sage Street at a point approximately 300 feet south of this street’s grade-level crossing of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, while safety warning signage is erected and operating.
Temple Police Chief Crieg Lee told the council that he could get materials to erect the structure needed with signage at approximately $15,000 in cost.
The council also approved the adoption of a resolution to oppose passage of House Bill 189 which is relating to dimensions and weight of vehicles and loads, so as to provide for an allowable variance for weight limitations upon a vehicle or load; to repeal certain exceptions which allow for excess weight for vehicles and loads; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
The purpose for the Temple Council to pass the resolution to oppose passage of HB 189 is because of the anticipated damage to State and local highways due to the significantly heavier load limits and the increased danger to the traveling public, according to the language of the resolution.
During the February meeting of the Haralson County Board of Commissioners, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley urged all in attendance to call their local representatives to oppose the proposed legislation as well.
