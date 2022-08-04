Many money matters were on the agenda during Monday night's Temple city council's monthly meeting highlighted by discussions regarding LOST, millage rates and the consent agenda.
Mayor Michael Johnson called the meeting to order with all council members present.
The Temple City Council considered the resolution prepared by Haralson County Board of Commissioners regarding the proposed intergovernmental agreement for the continuing collection and distribution of local option sales tax (LOST) distribution proceeds.
The council unanimously approved to adopt the LOST resolution contingent on Haralson County first passing it and pending review by the city attorney. The Haralson County Board of Commissioners held their meeting Tuesday evening where they voted to table the item, meaning they are entering non-binding arbitration to continue negotiating the LOST distribution.
The council also unanimously voted to approve the IGA between Haralson County and its municipalities that stated that Temple would receive .27% of the LOST proceeds.
City Administrator Bill Osborne announced the city of Temple’s millage rate for the 2022 tax year will be considered for adoption in a special called meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. There will be a public hearing at that time as well as on Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The millage rate will be adopted at the Aug. 29 special called meeting.
The council considered authorizing the mayor to communicate with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) concerning options and requirements for improvements to the sidewalk on Georgia Highway 113 (Carrollton Street) that is adjacent to the Temple United Methodist Church property in the downtown area.
Johnson received from Public Works Director Hal Burch a copy of what GDOT wants the city to agree to concerning improvements to the sidewalk. Johnson is going to review the information and see if he can get some assistance regarding this. Council Member Wallace also explained that GDOT is requiring a five foot sidewalk and it is currently two feet.
The consent agenda had a few items that were unanimously voted upon as one item. Due to GFL Environmental Services’ decision to terminate its residential recycling program, the city agrees to delete recycling services from the city of Temple’s current agreement with GFL after collections have been completed on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The council approved a new city of Temple schedule for tap fees and removed recycling from the schedule of garbage fees. The City Finance Director Ken Abidde was authorized to reimburse the sum of $3,250 to four different individuals who recently were charged by the city of Temple the plan review fee for a residential subdivision, $3,500, instead of the fee for a plan review of one single-family residence, $250.
The next city council meeting is Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
