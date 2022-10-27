The Temple City Council spent half of their special called work session on Monday discussing capital project requests for different city departments along with the costs and prioritization of each project request.
The departments that gave presentations of capital projects being proposed for inclusion for the city of Temple’s 2023 fiscal year budget were the senior center, recreation, public works, sewer treatment plant, police, community development and administration and governing board.
According to City Administrator Bill Osborne, the funds for these capital projects will come from 2021 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant to Temple.
Temple Senior Center Director Sandra Stillwell requested a Ford Maverick truck at the cost of $27,000. The new truck is needed to haul produce that is given to the senior center. The current car the center has is too small and causes three to four trips to be made when picking up produce. The goal is for Stillwell to find a four door truck with a bed within the $27,000 price range, but the council agreed if it was absolutely necessary the budget could be amended.
Recreation Department Director Ingrid McKinley discussed the need for a city park security system, new playground four bay swing addition, and HVAC for gymnasium as high priority needs for the department. The installation of security cameras would ensure another layer of security for the community at a cost of $50,000. The four bay swing set at approximately $20,000 will be an addition to the already existing playground.
The HVAC system for the gymnasium is estimated to cost $250,000. According to McKinley, while hosting camps over the summer there were some children that had to go home due to the heat in the gymnasium. She stated that this system is a high priority because she would not have to move recreation events to other facilities.
Sewer Treatment Plant Director Jimmy Jenkins mentioned that his department wants to prioritize the request for a aquadisk filter cloth media change filter number two at the cost of $45,000 because the current filter cloths are worn out and need to be replaced soon. Jenkins’ department has other capital project requests like the purchase of a new mower because the current one is 10 years old and needs constant repairs, a company truck because the current one has high miles with obsolete parts, and an ATV vehicle for transporting items around the plant and through spray fields.
Public Works Director Hall Burch stated that the highest priority request on his list of capital projects are the 12 fire hydrants at a cost of $35,000. According to Burch, multiple fire hydrants throughout the city need replacing due to aging. Burch has other capital project requests like a sewer crane which they are currently renting for $600 each time, an equipment trailer, and a Proteus Seweer camera.
Chief Creig Lee was not present to speak on behalf of the Temple Police Department, but another officer from the department discussed the request for two new Ford Explorer vehicles at the cost of $72,000 and the emergency vehicle equipment for the vehicles at a cost of $29,000. Also, a new roof for the police department building at a cost of $26,000.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson spoke for administration and community development regarding the city-wide traffic impact studies at a cost of $250,000 and traffic intersection studies at a cost of $30,000. According to Jacobson, the traffic impact study is needed to improve roadways to accommodate the city’s projected residential and industrial growth with a view of mitigating traffic congestion. The intersection study is to study traffic and safety issues at Venable/Center Point Roads and Billings/Center Point Roads.
The capital projects discussion will be brought up again at the Nov. 1 committee’s meeting as that is the date set for the first public hearing regarding the matter. The second public hearing will take place Nov. 7 at the regular scheduled city council meeting and a vote will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.