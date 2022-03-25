Temple High School students returned safely to their classrooms after bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.
Haralson County dispatch received information regarding a potential bomb threat at Temple High School on Friday some time after 1 p.m.
The threat was reportedly coming from classroom 809, according to emergency dispatchers. Administrators followed safety protocols by evacuating students and placing the building on a soft lockdown.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stated via Facebook, “We are working with school officials and local authorities to investigate and at this moment the information provided by the caller has not been substantiated.”
Law enforcement thoroughly investigated the scene and could not locate classroom 809. Responding officers brought in K9s to investigate the scene as well to double check for a potential bomb.
After no threat was located, the students were able to return to their classes and the soft lockdown was lifted. Students and staff finished the rest of their daily schedule.
Law enforcement continued to investigate the origin of the call.
