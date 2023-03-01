The Temple Police Department announced Tuesday that the railroad crossing near Sonoco Products would be closed due to construction. However, as seen on the TPD Facebook page, many citizens are ignoring the signs and even going as far to move the barricades that have been put in place.
Tuesday night a statement was issued on that TPD Facebook page regarding barricades that were put in place by Norfolk Southern.
“When the railroad closed the crossing near Sonoco today they placed concrete barriers with the standard barriers to indicate that the crossing is closed. We also posted that the crossing will be closed until further notice,” the post said. “No one has the authority to move those barriers so that traffic may proceed through the crossing. The Railroad does not want that crossing used at this time. Anyone caught moving the barriers will be arrested for criminal trespass. Anyone caught going around the barriers will receive a citation.”
The TPD followed with a video on their page Wednesday morning of drivers going around the barricades and the sign that said the rail road was closed.
Temple Police Chief Creig Lee told the Times-Georgian that if someone moves that barricade they will be arrested.
“Someone backed up some kind of commercial truck to move that barricade,” Lee said. “Norfolk Southern came out this morning and put out extra barricades so now you can’t move them.”
Lee told the Times-Georgian he had a meeting with Norfolk Southern planned for Wednesday that they would use as a chance to outline where all of the signage and poles need to be placed.
During the Temple City Council’s special called meeting on Monday night, the council voted to authorize the expenditure of up to $8,500 from the Roads Repair/Maintenance line item in the City’s Public Works Department’s Operating Budget. The expenditure would include the installation of overhead signage and other deterrents to discourage large trucks from using the Sage Street railroad grade level crossing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.