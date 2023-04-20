Temple set for 2023 football season

A rematch with Bowdon awaits the Temple Tigers on their 2023 schedule. Returning running back CJ Gray is pictured in last year's contest between the Tigers and Devils.

 File Photo by Micah Hytower

TEMPLE — Entering the second year of Cory Nix's tenure as Temple High School's head football coach, the team released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Sunday.

The schedule will essentially be the same as last year's with hosting locations flipped, the one exception being that the Midtown game will be at home like it was last season.

