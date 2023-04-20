Temple set for 2023 football season

TEMPLE — Entering the second year of Cory Nix's tenure as Temple High School's head football coach, the team released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Sunday.
The schedule will essentially be the same as last year's with hosting locations flipped, the one exception being that the Midtown game will be at home like it was last season.
The start of the season for the Tigers will be a scrimmage on the road against their foes from across Carroll County, Mount Zion, on August 4.
After that game, Temple starts the regular season at home as they take on Pike County, which was a 41-18 win for the Tigers last season. Then, they will travel to take on another piece of Bowdon and Mount Zion's region with a trip to Christian Heritage to avenge last season's 21-6 loss.
The month of September starts with two home games, starting with Chattooga on September 1 and Lumpkin County the next week. Last season, Temple cruised past Chattooga 44-19 but then lost a close one to Lumpkin, 27-20.
After these two home games, the Tigers then go on the road for two weeks in a row. The first of these two games will be in Lindale as the Tigers face Pepperell. This game last year was an exciting 35-28 win for Temple, as they outscored Pepperell 14-7 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Next in this two-game road stretch will be a rivalry game against Bowdon. Last season the Tigers kept it close with the eventual state champions, but turnovers and Bowdon's line of scrimmage pushed the Red Devils over the top with a 55-27 win.
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Temple has only beaten Bowdon once all time in their 19 different meetings, but Nix and the Tigers will look to change that this season on September 22 in Dwight Hochstetler Stadium.
Temple's homecoming will be on September 29, as they take on the Midtown Knights out of Atlanta. Last year, Temple had a shutout 56-0 win over the Knights, who finished the season with a record of 6-6.
The Tigers will take a bye week before starting region play with Lamar County at home on October 13. Temple went 0-3 in region play last year, but this year they will have the home-field advantage for two out of three games, and their road game will not be that far of a trip, as they go to Franklin to take on Heard County.
The regular season concludes at home for Temple in Rogers Stadium against the Crawford County Eagles on November 3.
Fans will get an early preview of Tiger football soon, as Temple will have a spring game at home on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. against the Greenville Patriots.
