During the city of Temple’s City Council Committees Meeting held last Thursday, the resolution regarding the intergovernmental agreement for local option sales tax (LOST) distribution with Carroll County was added to the consent agenda to be officially voted on at the regular scheduled council meeting next week.
Every 10 years, the county government and the municipal governments located wholly or partially within the geographic boundaries of that county are to reach a 10-year agreement on the distribution among themselves of revenues generated from the local option sales tax (LOST).
The city of Temple is involved with its fellow municipal governments in Carroll County and in Haralson County, due 0.21 percent of the population that spills into the neighboring county.
Regarding Haralson County LOST funds, Temple City Administrator William “Bill” Osborne met with the Haralson County Board of Commissioners on June 7 and June 21, and is scheduled to meet again on July 14.
According to Osborne, the city of Bremen wants a larger share of SPLOST revenue than what has been proposed by Haralson County. If the County won't give a larger share by reducing the county’s portion of LOST revenues, Bremen wants these additional funds to come through a reduction in LOST funds for Buchanan, Tallapoosa, and Waco.
Temple is not part of this argument because their Haralson County population is “too small to argue about,” Osborne said, with only 63 people identified as Temple residents living in Haralson County.
Osborne added that if the current split of LOST funds recommended by the Haralson County Commission Chairman is upheld, the city of Temple will see a dollar increase in its small amount of LOST funds from Haralson County.
Osborne and Temple Mayor Michael Johnson attended a meeting in Carrollton on June 14 with the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and “were pleased with the distribution formula presented by Commission Chair Michelle Morgan.”
Temple would receive an increase in LOST revenues to coincide with their population growth since the 2010 census from 4,228 to 5,026.
At this time, the Carroll County proposal is for the city of Temple to receive 4.40 percent.
Carroll County is currently in the 60-day negotiation period for all municipalities to reach an agreement. The deadline to submit a resolution to approve and sign an IGA when an agreement is reached is August 13.
On the same evening as the committee meeting, the city of Temple held a special called meeting to consider taking action to close two unpaved sections of Oak Shade Road.
The purpose of this road abandonment is to get rid of a nuisance area which people have been using to illegally dump items such as old furniture, use illegal drugs and participate in sexual activities, per Osborne.
The abandoned sections are one being from Bar J Road westward to Etheredge Road and the other being from Steadman Road eastward to a point approximately 150 linear feet west of the first residential driveway on Oak Shade Road.
According to Osborne, the four to five homes that are on Oak Shade Road near Etheredge will just use that road to come down to Villa Rosa “which they probably already have been.”
For the last few years, the city has been making improvements to the Temple Senior Center including renovated restrooms, expanded the kitchen and additional indoor and outdoor building repairs.
The city has plans to do some painting, corking and minor repairs that equate to less than $15,000 worth of work. They are waiting on the selected contractor to get his business license so he can start this week, per Osborne.
The city of Temple has contacted GFL in reference to whether they should continue their recycling program since less than 100 of the 2,300 residential customers are participating.
According to Osborne, a lot of places voluntarily stopped their recycling program because there was no market for recycled products. At this time, the city does not have a final decision.
The Temple City Council's next regular scheduled meeting is July 11 at 6:30 p.m.
