Claude Gray

Temple’s Claude Gray carries the football.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

It only took one play to make the difference in the Temple Tigers victory over the Mt Zion Eagles. A 70 yard run by Claude Gray was what made the difference in the third quarter. The game was the first scrimmage for both teams this fall and both coaches got to see their starters head to head in the second and third quarter against each other.

Friday night, the Tigers traveled to Mt Zion High School. The game started with both Junior Varsity teams getting six minutes on offense and coaches on the field for instructional purposes. The Tigers Junior Varsity were unable to get things going on the ground and went three and out on both of their drives.