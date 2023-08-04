It only took one play to make the difference in the Temple Tigers victory over the Mt Zion Eagles. A 70 yard run by Claude Gray was what made the difference in the third quarter. The game was the first scrimmage for both teams this fall and both coaches got to see their starters head to head in the second and third quarter against each other.
Friday night, the Tigers traveled to Mt Zion High School. The game started with both Junior Varsity teams getting six minutes on offense and coaches on the field for instructional purposes. The Tigers Junior Varsity were unable to get things going on the ground and went three and out on both of their drives.
The Eagles running back pairing of freshman Rashad Montgomery and sophomore Alan Agustin moved the ball easily down the field but were unable to put the team on the board coming up just short.
In the second quarter, The Temple Varsity offense, just like their Junior Varsity offense, were still unable to get the ball moving on the ground. As for the Eagles, a big run on the right side by Kayvion Platt was ruled out by a block in the back. A missed field goal at the end of the half by the Eagles saw things remain 0-0 at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, the Eagles were forced to punt early giving the ball up to the Tigers on the 30 yard line. A handoff given to Gray going to his left broke through the Eagles defense giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. The Tigers continued to run the ball through #3 for the remainder of the third quarter before both teams put in their second and third string players to play out the fourth quarter.
The Eagles punted the ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter handing the ball back to Tigers who continuously handed the ball to “JoJo” Jones who ran down the clock before scoring to make things 12-0 after another missed extra point.
The Eagles had one more possession but were unable to move the ball down the field in the remaining few minutes. Mount Zion Head Coach Brad Gordon spoke after the game saying, “We got a lot to work on to say the least. First day in pads besides a padded camp and our second day got canceled so it was nice to just hit somebody else for a change.” Gordon continued, “I think Temple got after us so we see some things we got to fix. Defensively gave up just one big play on a toss sweep.”
As for where the focus will be moving forward, Gordon added, “We got to get consistent on offense and don’t give up the big play on defense.”
