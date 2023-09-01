The Temple Tigers kept the scoreboard numbers rolling Friday night at Rogers Stadium as they racked up a 57-21 win over the Chattooga County High Indians to keep their record perfect to 3-0.
Junior Claude Gray ran for 189 yards and two scores, including a 63-yard dash with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
He had help carrying the load as junior Cayson McAnallan shared star billing for the Tigers as he ran for 97 yards. Another underclassman, sophomore quarterback Jackson McGribben, threw for 106 yards and a pair of score
Temple took a 41-7 lead at halftime, but went on a 34-14 blitz in the second half and kept the visitors from Summerville at bay in the second half, allowing a single score.
"We started out slowly, but got going," head Coach Cory Nix said after the game.
"We ran the ball well and played pretty tough defense," he added, "but Lumpkin County has a good team, so we need to be ready.
Next week, Coach Cory Nix's squad play at home when it hosts Lumpkin County out of Dahlonega.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.