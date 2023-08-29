The City of Temple voted Monday night during their special called meeting to roll back their millage rate. The roll back in the City of Temple within Carroll County was rolled back from 5.171 mills to 4.299 mills and the property within the City of Temple that is in Haralson County was rolled back from 5.171 mills to 3.977 mills.
Ward 2 Council Member Howard Walden spoke first saying, “I’m just glad we’re able to do the roll back and not increase taxes.”
Mayor Michael Johnson spoke next saying, “I think it’s remarkable to observe the difference in the roll back rate in 2018 compared to this roll back that you are about to consider. It’s almost two full points.” The 2018 millage rate for both the Carroll County and Haralson County parts of Temple were set at 6.127 mills in 2018.
Johnson finished saying, “That’s quite a commitment to rolling back and minimizing the property tax changes for our residents.”
No public comments were given during Monday night’s meeting regarding the millage rate.
The motion to accept the Carroll County and Haralson County roll backs were made separately as they are two different resolutions. However, both received a motion and a second and passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.