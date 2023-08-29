The City of Temple voted Monday night during their special called meeting to roll back their millage rate. The roll back in the City of Temple within Carroll County was rolled back from 5.171 mills to 4.299 mills and the property within the City of Temple that is in Haralson County was rolled back from 5.171 mills to 3.977 mills.

Ward 2 Council Member Howard Walden spoke first saying, “I’m just glad we’re able to do the roll back and not increase taxes.”