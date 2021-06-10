Temple residents will see an increase in their monthly trash pick-up fee as the city shifts to a new curbside pickup service.
The City Council also voted on Tuesday to start the process of raising the pay for council members and the mayor because of the additional time they have been meeting for committee assignments.
The increase in residential trash pickup fees is because the council voted in a called meeting last week to return to GFL Environmental, the company that provided the service prior to the current company, Waste Pro. The switch was made because of erratic service by Waste Pro that resulted in some customers, and sometimes entire streets, being missed on trash pick-up days.
The shift to GFL will be effective on July 1.
On Tuesday, the council voted to set residential garbage fees at $14 per month. The fee includes a charge of $12.95 per trash cart from GFL Environmental, with a $1.05 charge by the city to handle billing and other administrative costs. Those who wish to have a recycling cart in addition to their standard trash cart will pay $5 per month, according to City Administrator William Osborne.
Commercial customers will also see an increase in their trash pickup service. Those costs, Osborne said, would depend on the size of the trash container those customers use, as well as how often those containers need to be picked up.
For several years, household trash pickups in Temple had been done by Waste Industries, now known as GFL Environmental, a large company that does business with communities across the South, including Villa Rica.
But in 2019, as its contract was expiring, Waste Industries notified the city that it would increase its rates to account for the general increase in all costs in the national economy as measured by the Consumer Price Index. That prompted the city to opt out of renewing the contract a year early, and to solicit bids from other companies.
Waste Pro, a smaller company that was seeking to expand its operations, bid for the service, offering essentially the same service as Waste Industries, but at a cheaper rate for citizens.
But two years into the contract with Waste Pro, the problems with erratic service began. The company blamed staffing issues for the delays, an issue that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a special called meeting in April, the council voted to opt out of its contract with Waste Pro, and on May 24 the council voted to return to GFL.
GFL and Waste Pro had been the only two trash pickup companies to offer bids on the service. But Temple officials had also considered the possibility of the city itself providing the service. But when the bids were unsealed, it was found that GFL was offering to provide the service at a much cheaper rate.
In other action on Tuesday, the council members voted to begin the process of giving themselves and Mayor Michael Johnson an increase in pay to account for their committee work.
During Johnson’s administration, council members have divided themselves into several committees which meet and discuss city matters that are to be brought up in regular council meetings. The rationale was to make the council sessions more orderly than they had been in previous years, and to ensure each council member is fully briefed on the matters on which they will be voting.
But while the mayor and council are paid for regular and special called meetings, they are not compensated for the investment of their time for attending their committee meetings. That includes the mayor, who is a member of each of the committees.
The council on Tuesday exercised its home rule authority to start the process of amending the city charter, adopting a resolution that the mayor will receive $200 more per month, while each of the five council members will receive an additional $175 per month. That would be added to the yearly $3,000 that the mayor would receive and the $2,500 that council members would receive.
The resolution the council adopted will have to be voted upon after it is advertised three times in the county’s legal organ, the Times-Georgian. The change would not go into effect until Jan. 1, or after this year’s November general election.
