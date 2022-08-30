The city of Temple held a special called meeting on Monday evening to discuss and vote on rescinding the previously set 2022 millage rate due to a calculation error in addition to the regular scheduled committees’ meeting.
On Monday, Aug. 29, Mayor Michael Johnson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. after taking a recess in the middle of the 5:30 p.m. committees’ meeting.
According to Financial Director Kenneth Abidde, the new proposed 2022 millage rate for the city of Temple is 5.171 mills. The city will have a public hearing on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. to allow for community discussion regarding the millage rate.
According to Abidde, when he did the computation of the millage rate he arrived at a rollback compared to the 2021 rate. He stated what he did not remember was that even though it was a rollback, according to the Georgia O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32 policies, if it’s a rollback and the city is still getting a tax increase, as long as the new millage rate is higher than it is considered a tax increase and should be reported as such.
Abidde said the provision states that when the rollback rate is exceeded, the levying municipality must schedule three public hearings to afford the public an opportunity to respond to the proposed increase in taxes.
“I forgot that part when I shared the information with you and reported that it was the rollback. Once you plug that information into the form provided by the state, it clearly shows that it’s a tax increase. I didn’t catch that part when I presented the information to you. I’m sorry about that,” Abide said.
According to City Administrator Bill Osborne, Temple expects about $40,000 less in tax revenues if the new millage rate is approved.
“We still will be receiving a very significant increase, the largest annual increase in Temple’s history in terms of increased revenues from property taxes because of all the growth that we’ve had,” Osborne said.
Steven Jones, an attorney with Taylor English Law Firm on behalf of Trademark Quality Homes, spoke about the Lakeshore Development agreement that was postponed from the Aug. 1 city council meeting. The developer and the city have been trying to come to an agreement for 15 months, per Jones.
“The development agreement with minor modifications for the Lakeshore subdivision, which in principle an agreement, would resolve the uncertainty with respect to the zoning out there, the pulmonary plats as well as the development as well as the development plan. It also contemplates acceptance of existing roads, approval of a final plat and other various actions, including the variances to conform the plat to the ordinance,” Jones said.
The council voted to approve the Lakeshore Development Agreement with a 4-0 vote.
According to Community Development Technician Deidra Walker, the request tabled from the June 6 city council meeting to rezone a 52.4 acre tract of land at 927 Candy Kitchen Road, located in the Haralson County part of Temple, from R-1 to R-4 was withdrawn, but she did not receive a confirmation from the applicant after reaching out to be sure.
The council voted to deny the request with a 4-0 vote, meaning if the applicant later decides they want to pursue the rezoning request, they would have to start the process over.
At the conclusion of the special called meeting, the committees’ meeting resumed.
