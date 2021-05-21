The Temple Recreation Department will be providing a rest stop for the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) group on June 8.
Temple Recreation Director Ingrid McKinley mentioned that though this is not the department's first time working with BRAG, this will be her first.
“I became the Recreation Director three months ago, so this will be my first time working with BRAG, and I am really excited to be a part of this experience,” said McKinley. “I think community support is important, and the Rec is here to do just that.”
McKinley mentioned that the Temple department has been working with BRAG since 2015. However, last year, BRAG didn’t make it to Carrollton due to the pandemic. McKinley then added that with businesses opening back up, this is a good start to resume the usual festivities.
“We are a part of the BRAG route,” said McKinley. “If I am not mistaken, we are like the mid-way mark, so they reached out and asked if they could use our facility from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8, and we said yes.”
For the most part, BRAG will only be using the facility for restroom purposes, as well as the gym for a place to stretch out after a long day of biking.
“We will have volunteers working to help them, but I’ve heard that they usually set everything up themselves,” said McKinley. “ They just needed us to have availability during that day, which we made room for.
“The biggest thing for me is community involvement and helping other organizations. I really just want to show the importance of working and serving as a community. COVID changed a lot and kept a lot of businesses closed, but now with things opening back up I just want everyone to know that we are also open to helping one another.”
