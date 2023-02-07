The City of Temple rejected a resolution proposed by Norfolk Southern 5-0 Monday night.
Talks between Temple at Norfolk Southern have advanced as both sides are hoping to reach an agreement regarding the railroad situation. “Approximately 12 hours after the 8:25 p.m. adjournment of our Jan. 30 City Council committee meeting, there were separate blockages at both the sage street crossing and downtown crossing,” according to the memo from City Administrator Bill Osborne gave to Mayor Michael Johnson and the Members of the City Council, “as usual, bother were due to instance where a big truck got stuck trying to cross the railroad tracks at one of these two difficult crossings.”
Norfolk Southern Regional Vice President Conner A. Poe proposed to the city of Temple a resolution that would permanently close the Sage Street crossing as a safety measure. The proposal also offers financial support from Norfolk Southern and the Georgia Department of Transportation that would reach $100,000.
Osborne highly discouraged the grade separation crossing at Sage Street in his memo. Osborne wrote that “even if we are successful in getting a grade-separation crossing constructed in Temple, we probably are talking a minimum of 20 years.”
Osborne recommends that Temple looks at building a new railroad crossing that could be done in just a few years. The proposal in Osborne’s memo says, “Temple will be willing to close two unsafe hump-back crossings. (The one at the north end of Sage Street and the one at James Street and Rome Street in the middle of downtown.) in exchange for one new grade-level crossing to be built near the current Sage Street crossing.”
The Temple City Council decided not to take any immediate action on the City Administrator’s proposal at their meeting on Monday. The council will review the resolution and offer their feedback on a later date. The proposal could possibly feature again at a future meeting.
