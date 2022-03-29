The City of Temple’s Public Safety Committee gave an update on parking concerns in select subdivisions at its Monday night meeting.
Police Chief Creig Lee provided a current report concerning various parking issues in certain Temple residential communities. The update included the use of warning notices and subsequent enforcement activities.
Since the last meeting, Lee said the police department has issued many parking and warning citations. An officer who was present in a previous meeting listened to the concerns of the residents in the subdivisions discussed, such as Azalea Hills.
The Azalea Hills subdivision has experienced issues with school buses not being able to turn into the parking lots due to illegal parking. The officer went out to the neighborhood to check out the concerns that the residents expressed.
“He issued several warnings,” Lee said, “including at least four citations within the last week that I know of.”
The majority of citations were not issued for no-parking violations, but instead for illegal parking in front of fire hydrants which are in the same subdivision.
“We don’t have to worry about a marked sign to issue a citation for being parked in front of fire hydrants or on sidewalks. So he issued several tickets like that last week. We got numerous complaints, but we’re still working on it,” Lee said.
The police department is putting out new signage that instructs drivers not to park in certain areas within subdivisions that block traffic like Azalea Hills, Ivey Lake, Lake Shore and a few other subdivisions that were not listed by Lee.
“Right now we’re not getting as many complaints as we did, the complaints we’re getting now are the people wondering why they are getting these parking warnings and all this stuff in the subdivisions and they never had it,” Lee said. “We just tell them that the city is coming down on parking in subdivisions for the public safety of the community”
The complaints stem from people who have been parking the same way for 10 to 15 years are now being asked to park differently, which makes combating the illegal parking issue “harder to deal with.”
“Things change,” Lee said.
There was concern about the signage being placed sideways, but Lee stated that the signs are visible and must be honored.
The signs have to be placed correctly because if the car is parked more than a certain amount of feet away from the no parking sign, a citation cannot be written.
Lee said that his department plans to add additional signage to subdivisions that say “no parking in the cul de sac” to avoid confusion about the area where the signage applies.
“The whole thing is you got to work and talk to people. I told them to lighten up on the tickets. I would rather make contact with someone, put a door hanger or put a sticker on the car before we just go issuing tickets,” Lee said.
“I’ll only issue the tickets if somebody just won’t comply. We warned them and told them and they still park there,” Lee explained. “For people we haven’t told, I’d rather do the warning thing. When you talk to people you have a tendency to get by better than just putting the tickets on the car.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.