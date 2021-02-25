A Temple woman was wounded Thursday after a confrontation with an intruder at her residence. Temple police said the shooting incident took place around 9:20 a.m. on Baskin Drive, a few doors from the city’s post office.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman sitting on the porch. Lt. Jim Hollowood told the Times-Georgian the woman reported that she heard a noise and armed herself with a semi-automatic handgun before going out to investigate. She said she found a man inside a shed dressed in all black with white tennis shoes.
Hollowood told the newspaper that after the homeowner confronted the intruder, they scuffled. During the fight, the homeowner’s pistol went off, and she was wounded in the leg above the ankle. An investigator with the Temple police told the newspaper that a lookout was broadcast following the incident, and officers were looking for the intruder in the woods nearby.
Hollowood also told the newspaper the homeowner was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. She is “doing fine,” and he added she had been the victim of a previous burglary in 2016.
The intruder is described as a “stocky” individual with blue eyes, the investigator said. As of Thursday night, Hollowood said this person had not been apprehended by police, adding that residents should lock their doors and be vigilant. The lieutenant did not consider the intruder as “armed and dangerous.”
