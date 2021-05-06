Some Temple neighborhoods will soon see “no parking” signs on their streets to help curb a potential problem of cars hindering emergency vehicles.
The Temple City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that would allow city police to post the signs on some streets where residents are habitually parking their cars on the street instead of in their driveways or garages.
Temple City Administrator William Osborne said that the problem is limited to only a few residential areas in the city but has raised a concern among some of the residents. With cars parked on both sides of the street, the thoroughfare is made too narrow for emergency vehicles such as fire engines or other first responders to pass through.
The parked vehicles also make it potentially unsafe for pedestrians on those streets, since they can neither see or be seen by oncoming traffic.
In most cases, Osborne said, those who live in these neighborhoods have driveways or garages to park their vehicles yet are choosing to park them on the street.
“It’s not everybody, but enough in some subdivisions that we feel like we need to take some preventive steps to maintain accessibility of emergency vehicles,” Osborne said Tuesday.
Recognizing that there are times when vehicles would have to be parked in the street, Osborne said the signs would prohibit street parking between certain hours or on certain days. The overall goal, he said, was to ensure that emergency vehicles can get to residences at the end of the street without trouble.
The action took place during Monday’s regular monthly session of the City Council, during which the panel also approved a site plan for a major new industry coming to the area.
Spectra Metal Sales is planning a $25 million project to build a manufacturing plant on an 18-acre tract of land on the south side of Billings Road, west of the Pilot Travel Center.
Along with approving the site plan, the council also approved a zoning variance for the new industry, so that it will not be required to have curb, gutters or sidewalks along that section of Billings Road. Osborne said the variance is consistent with zoning rules for other building sites in the area.
The council also approved a plan to make improvements on Billings Road itself before any building permit is issued for the plant.
Osborne said that there will be about a dozen trucks hauling supplies and products to and from the plant each day, and that both the city and the company want to ensure that the road can stand up to such traffic.
In January, it was reported that Atlanta-based Spectra would be making an investment in the county, creating approximately 200 jobs for the area.
The company manufactures gutters and metal exterior products and is planning a 150,000-square foot facility at the city’s Interstate 20 exit.
Todd Snell, a co-owner of Spectra Metal Sales, told the Times-Georgian newspaper in January that the company anticipates opening in the fourth quarter of this year with 60 employees, growing to 200 by the end of the first year of operation.
Spectra has been in existence for 45 years and provides exterior products such as metal roofing and aluminum trim. The company also distributes to major home improvement retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menards, Snell said.
The company was started by Snell’s father, Tom Snell Sr., and Todd now operates it with his two brothers, Andrew and Tom.
The company moved to Atlanta in 1992, and there are three distribution centers in Georgia: Atlanta, Cartersville and Duluth. Nearly 25 other distribution centers exist nationwide, and the business is the largest manufacturer and distributor of gutter products within the country, according to the company’s website.
Temple Mayor Michael Johnson said at the time that the area to be developed has been “dormant” for years. He added he is hopeful this new business can entice other companies to come to his city.
Temple city officials looked at the town’s industrial development growth about two years ago and worked with the county and Carroll Tomorrow on developing an area south of I-20 into an industrial park.
