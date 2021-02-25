Temple police began targeting school zone speeders this week with a new traffic safety program.
Officers began tougher enforcement of speed limits starting Monday with a 30-day warning period. According to a release issued by the police department Friday, vehicles traveling 11 mph and above in the school zones while children are present will receive warning citations in the mail. These warnings will carry no fine, the department said; just a warning to travel slower in the school zones.
The zones are located around Providence Elementary, Temple Middle and Temple High School on Sage Street and Rainey Road.
After the 30-day warning period, owners of speeding vehicles caught traveling above the speed limit in the school zone while children are present will receive speeding citations in the mail. State law sets the fine at $75, plus a $25 processing fee. Second and subsequent offenses will be $125 plus the $25 processing fee. If the fine goes unpaid, state law says that vehicle owners will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or transfer the title until the fine is satisfied.
The citations are considered civil violations, much like tollway, or handicap parking violations, and will not affect the driver’s license, or insurance.
Owners who wish to contest the citations will have the right to do so in the court of jurisdiction before a judge.
Speeding in the school zones is a problem. Police conducted speed studies during school hours for a five-day period. These studies revealed that 13,128 vehicles traveled through the school zones and 1,675 were speeding at 11 mph and above. Using that data to estimate monthly violations, the number of speeding vehicles could have exceeded 6,700.
The statement noted that in 2019, 1,491 people died on Georgia’s roads. These deaths could have been prevented by practicing safe driving behaviors, including driving within the posted speed limit, the department said.
The release said that implementing the program will involve four key elements: speed studies, public information, education and enforcement.
Parents can expect to see brochures from the police department and school system that will inform them of the dangers of speeding in school zones. Other informational measures may incorporate information included in utility bills, social media, and public service announcements (PSA).
Speed studies will be conducted at least four times during the first year to measure the positive impacts of the program.
