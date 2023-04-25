Temple Mayor Michael Johnson is up and out of the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while on spring break in Panama City Beach.
Speaking to a crowd on Tuesday morning during the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Membership Breakfast, Johnson closed his portion of the Status of the City program by giving gratitude for those who offered well wishes and prayers for his family.
The medical issue required surgery which took place at Emory in Atlanta after a nearly six-hour ambulance ride from Florida.
Johnson's opening remarks to the crowd at City Station regarding the City of Temple's ongoing issue with railroad crossings.
Johnson told the crowd of community leaders and fellow mayors that while their focus is on highway traffic, his has been on the movement of commuters, trains and buses.
Last week was a commuting nightmare for many residents, many finding issues crossing tracks during school pickup or drop-off times because of closed crossings and parked Norfolk Southern trains.
"The biggest problems are by trains coming in and parking in a way that, in fact, blocks every crossing," Johnson told the City Council on Monday night. "The timing has been very poor...just last week we had a situation where every crossing was blocked."
"The block was only by 10 feet," Councilman Richard Bracknell noted.
The approval of the expenditure of $8,5000 from the Roads Repair/Maintenance Operating Budget for the purchase and installation of overhead signage and other deterrents to discourage large trucks from trying to use the Sage Street railroad grade level crossing which was approved in early March.
While the solution has yet to be finalized, Temple Police Chief Creig Lee told the council on Monday night during the city's meeting of committees that materials for more crossing deterrents had been ordered and would take a couple of days to install.
The need for the extra deterrents came about after a rash of tractor-trailer rigs were getting stuck on the tracks snarling traffic in Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.